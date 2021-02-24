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Leftist Media Focuses on Ted Cruz Cancun Trip Over Nursing Home Deaths
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20 views • February 24, 2021
Leftist Media Focuses on Ted Cruz Cancun Trip Over Nursing Home Deaths
Alex Jones breaks down how the focus on Ted Cruz's Cancun trip during the Texas winter storm was a distraction from the Nursing Home deaths at the hands of leftist NY Governor Andrew Cuomo.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6035869054f65e16df30a235
Alex Jones breaks down how the focus on Ted Cruz's Cancun trip during the Texas winter storm was a distraction from the Nursing Home deaths at the hands of leftist NY Governor Andrew Cuomo.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6035869054f65e16df30a235
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