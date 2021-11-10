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Pfizer Vaccine Exposed By Doctor Robert Malone and a Whistleblower
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264 views • November 10, 2021
The #1 expert in the world on mRNA vaccines exposes the crap data and manipulation. The corruption is far and wide and so is the danger.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Dr Robert Malone on Pfizer Vaccine
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-robert-malone-this-is-the-largest-experiment-performed-on-human-beings-in-the-history-of-the-world/
Whistleblower Exposes Data Integrity Issues in Pfizer’s Clinical Trial | from Epoch Times - Facts Matter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRsX1E_vOWw&;t=23s
Articles Shown In Video:
When will the CDC correct its COVID death counts, as Italy just did?
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/11/when_will_the_cdc_correct_its_covid_death_counts_as_italy_just_did.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Dr Robert Malone on Pfizer Vaccine
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-robert-malone-this-is-the-largest-experiment-performed-on-human-beings-in-the-history-of-the-world/
Whistleblower Exposes Data Integrity Issues in Pfizer’s Clinical Trial | from Epoch Times - Facts Matter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRsX1E_vOWw&;t=23s
Articles Shown In Video:
When will the CDC correct its COVID death counts, as Italy just did?
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/11/when_will_the_cdc_correct_its_covid_death_counts_as_italy_just_did.html
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