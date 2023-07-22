Create New Account
Garlic&Herb Butter-Basil Pesto Pizza
My previous video showed how to make garlic butter so now I'm gonna use that which I just freshly made with the basil pesto I just made yesterday together with broccoli and chicken and then the cheese and then on top black olives.  (Using my own dough) A pizza like this would cost at least $15 at our local pizzeria for 10" round

