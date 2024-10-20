Biden Authorizes UN To Use Lethal Force Against US 'Election Deniers' on American Soil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a desperate effort to cling to power, the Democrats are quietly advancing a series of last-minute bills, agreements, and executive orders aimed at destabilizing the nation from within, inciting mass violence on the streets, granting the military the authority to use lethal force against Americans on domestic soil, and obstructing Donald Trump’s rightful return to the White House.
The Democrats have instructed the mainstream media to keep these changes under wraps, which is why this news needs to be spread far and wide.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
