Biden Authorizes UN To Use Lethal Force Against US 'Election Deniers' on American Soil
322 views • 6 months ago

In a desperate effort to cling to power, the Democrats are quietly advancing a series of last-minute bills, agreements, and executive orders aimed at destabilizing the nation from within, inciting mass violence on the streets, granting the military the authority to use lethal force against Americans on domestic soil, and obstructing Donald Trump’s rightful return to the White House.

The Democrats have instructed the mainstream media to keep these changes under wraps, which is why this news needs to be spread far and wide.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

electionmilitaryexecutive orderbidenvoter fraudmartial lawelection fraud2024 electionelection deniers
