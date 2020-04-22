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Martyrdom - Are You Ready to Die for Jesus?
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11 views • April 22, 2020
Martyrdom and dying for faith are unheard of in comfortable Western society. These "Christians" are totally unprepared for the spiritual war that is coming; a time of Christian persecution the world has never seen before. Are you prepared to practice radical Christianity? Are you willing to die for Jesus? Before you say yes, listen to this sobering Muslim to Christian testimony.
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