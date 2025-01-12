USA with Greenland? Justin Trudeau Resigns! MAGA Split Over Tate Brothers World News 1/12/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
World News Report: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is Trump really looking to acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States? World leaders say, "Not so fast." It appears the end of an era of liberal insanity may be coming to a close as Justin Trudeau feels the heat in cold Canada announcing his resignation as Prime Minister. UK-born brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have made a name for themselves on right-wing Twitter. A recent interview with MAGA influencer Benny Johnson has split the right-wing movement: those calling out the Tates for their criminal and immoral actions vs. those who say platforming the Tates is only about free speech. All that & much more inThis Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/usa-greenland/
*NEW!!!* Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com
Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney
Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth
Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively atmygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%