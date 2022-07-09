The Centralization Of NFTs - KYC & Withdrawals

I’ve noticed a growing trend that more NFT marketplaces are centralized, require KYC, and in multiple cases don’t even allow withdrawals. Let’s talk about a few examples of this growing problem for the NFT space.





Here’s some red flags to watch for: KYC required to trade NFTs, transactions aren’t on-chain, NFTs aren’t stored in your own wallet, withdrawal limitations, and restrictions, and any other obstacles preventing you from trading or owning NFTs in a decentralized way.



