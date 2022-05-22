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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Truth About Human Conscience
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10 views • May 22, 2022
VA #68 Creator Reveals the Truth About Human Conscience
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What is the conscience and why do we have one? Is a pang of conscience a reminder from ourselves, or a divine message? Why do some people hear their conscience as an inner voice but most people just get a bad feeling? Are there positive inner messages from the divine as well as unpleasant reminders and guilt? Why are divine communications so weak and unrecognized by most people? Are some people even born without a conscience? Creator explains why we are so disconnected from the divine, what it takes to link up in a meaningful way, and what that will mean for our individual destinies. Join us!
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Description:
What is the conscience and why do we have one? Is a pang of conscience a reminder from ourselves, or a divine message? Why do some people hear their conscience as an inner voice but most people just get a bad feeling? Are there positive inner messages from the divine as well as unpleasant reminders and guilt? Why are divine communications so weak and unrecognized by most people? Are some people even born without a conscience? Creator explains why we are so disconnected from the divine, what it takes to link up in a meaningful way, and what that will mean for our individual destinies. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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