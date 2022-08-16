The Tyrannical DOJ | Mark Levin Show

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The Tyrannical DOJ
The despicable raid on Mar-a-Lago perfectly exemplifies the ideological battle we are experiencing between liberty and tyranny. The Department of Justice is headed by radical, political apparatchiks, whose actions seem to be dictated by the Soviet Constitution of 1935, rather than our own. Neither the Espionage Act, nor the Presidential Records Act, nor obstruction apply to the President of the United States. The Democrats will do anything to try to crush Donald Trump. They will fail.