London Anti-Vax Protesters Throw Syringes at Houses of Parliament

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Hundreds of anti-vaccine passport protesters took to the streets of London on Saturday, demanding the UK government not implement a tracing system similar to those seen in European countries.
Starting in Hyde Park Corner, the protesters marched down Oxford Street towards Australia House where they paused to demonstrate over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
The demonstration continued, culminating outside the Houses of Parliament where dozens of the protesters threw syringes over the fence in the grounds of the building.
At least one demonstrator was detained.
video by Ruptly