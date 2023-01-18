2 moons+debri over Florida (Wormwood-PX system causing GLOBAL CHAOS) / 7.1 Quake Indonesia / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





Jan 18, 2023

Today is now 1/18/22.... Today i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays highlights: Breaking news out of Indonesia a 7.1 earthquake ( gempa bumi/lindol) hit the North Sulawesi Province on Wednesday at a depth of 64 kilometers, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

There was no tsunami potential their agency claims. Though in truth with a quake that big there's always a call to pay attention to the oceans around you as you cannot trust government officials and weather people who cover up what's really coming and going on sadly. Hours before this 7.1 hit another 6.0-6.5 size quake hit in Indonesia as well. Expect more massive quakes not just in South East Asia but globally.... Quakes will only get bigger as will volcanic activity increase as planet x comes closer.. The more the planet x system effects the earth the more this will happen globally... Multiple fireballs and meteors have been coming in all over the world. As insider mike from around the world stated long ago first meteor debris would come in by clusters as is occurring now... And soon they'll be falling in waves and in "seasons".... And that time is coming very soon where millions will come in from planet xs very large asteroid debri tail that's as long as Jupiter's width in length of debri..as you'll see footage of debri caught days ago over Florida a large meteor chunk broke up coming in.. Also new 2 moons footage also spotted i believe over Florida.. I'm not sure if it's our real moon with the fake moon next to it because yes we do have a sun and moon simulator as the sun simulator NASA tries aligning with the real sun and same with the moon. Patents for the sun simulator are found on Google or called the "Solar simulator " while moon simulator patents have also been around some time and China even admitted to putting up a false moon by 2021 which was their target date....world governments and nasa use cloaking systems with chemtrails to obscure these planet x system bodies near the moon and sun daily and if they wouldn't try hiding it you all would see alot of objects clearly...... No it's not a refraction or reflection. If was the second object would move around in camera not stay STATIONARY.... Also there's 2 flares due to TWO refractions for you naysayers out there who get paid or don't get paid to troll people's channels .. Truth cannot be hidden anymore. And soon all will be revealed even the hardened hearts that worked hard at silencing me and others....also more planet x system bodies and other objects caught by me on nasa stereo ahead space cameras that look at the sun... People can come to my page and troll though warning you'll get blocked just one dumb thing you say. I'm on my third youtube page for being censored trying to warn everyone who comes to my page. So for those who want to hear what's really going on and why things are as they are in our world then stay. Though if can't even believe physical proof im showing or just want to come troll my comments section im not giving second chances to trolls they will get blocked asap.... Just to be clear. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





Credited video here-

Planéte Explosive Tv/ More than one video is credited to their channel as two moons footage and meteor over Florida belongs to them- https://youtu.be/mTGgXtekp74

Nan S/ strange object over Thailand as could be missile test and or a rocket test as it doesn't look like a comet or a ufo- https://youtu.be/mTGgXtekp74





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZuzC1ZFsvk