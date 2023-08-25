THEY CAUGHT HER! Secret Service Dispatched after Chilling Death Threats Target Trumps

Ladies and gentlemen, in a time when our political differences should be expressed with words and not with threats, a chilling incident comes to light. A Chicago-based woman stands accused of making heinous threats against former President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html