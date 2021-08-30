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The REAL Joe Biden Campaign Ad
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64 views • August 30, 2021
Joe Biden has been in politics for 48 years. He believes in Truth over Facts. This video displays the truth of how he has represented and treated the American Patriotic people over his tenure. The results of the 2020 election are forever going to change the future of our great country. Socialism or Capitalism. Communism or Freedom. Biden or Trump.
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
#MAGA #WWG1WGA #KAG #TRUMP #QANONS #QARMY #FLYNNFIGHTERS #FAKENEWS
Please Like and Share!!
Youtube Video Credits:
Biden says 'you ain't black' if torn between him and Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXYRcpyWNeA&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=18
1988 Road to the White House with Sen. Biden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1j0FS0Z6ho&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=17
Democratic Debate: Kamala Harris Blasts Joe Biden Over Busing Stance | NBC New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1OvDB_wavI&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=16
Watch Joe Biden Call Iowa Man a 'Damn Liar'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrL4Pcz-DiQ&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=15
Obama puts Biden to sleep with budget speech?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E7ywEHwVj8&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=14
Joe Biden's Insane thoughts on Hairy Legs, Roaches, and kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DbE2SmV2bs&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=11
Biden: I wish I could take Trump behind the gym
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UilzDRQXES4&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=10
Joe Biden under scrutiny for war story told on campaign trail l ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IndzH0HTZ7A&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=9
Biden gets in tense exchange with worker over gun rights: "You're full of sh**"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQuHa9DRz20&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=8
Quid Pro Joe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QE7PwqmzSu0&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=7
TOP 10 JOE BIDEN GAFFES OF ALL TIME!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMbeWmSeZr0&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=3
Biden Acknowledges Robert Byrd of the KKK As a Close Personal Friend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U20F5zpVs2w&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=13
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
#MAGA #WWG1WGA #KAG #TRUMP #QANONS #QARMY #FLYNNFIGHTERS #FAKENEWS
Please Like and Share!!
Youtube Video Credits:
Biden says 'you ain't black' if torn between him and Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXYRcpyWNeA&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=18
1988 Road to the White House with Sen. Biden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1j0FS0Z6ho&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=17
Democratic Debate: Kamala Harris Blasts Joe Biden Over Busing Stance | NBC New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1OvDB_wavI&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=16
Watch Joe Biden Call Iowa Man a 'Damn Liar'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrL4Pcz-DiQ&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=15
Obama puts Biden to sleep with budget speech?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E7ywEHwVj8&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=14
Joe Biden's Insane thoughts on Hairy Legs, Roaches, and kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DbE2SmV2bs&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=11
Biden: I wish I could take Trump behind the gym
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UilzDRQXES4&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=10
Joe Biden under scrutiny for war story told on campaign trail l ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IndzH0HTZ7A&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=9
Biden gets in tense exchange with worker over gun rights: "You're full of sh**"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQuHa9DRz20&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=8
Quid Pro Joe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QE7PwqmzSu0&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=7
TOP 10 JOE BIDEN GAFFES OF ALL TIME!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMbeWmSeZr0&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=3
Biden Acknowledges Robert Byrd of the KKK As a Close Personal Friend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U20F5zpVs2w&;list=PLpqYvf3FYvhwwYkKWNf48EB2-UlyvYwHP&index=13
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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