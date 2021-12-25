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"We were sent for the One who asked our Father"
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50 views • December 25, 2021
Listen to spiritual messengers of God answer a question of who they are and why they have come.
Hear more of their messages in the playlist, "Birth of the Messiah," on this channel.
This is an original recording from 1970 made by a person unfamiliar with how to use a tape recorder. Now, 50 years later, you might just grab your smart phone. At least, unlike the shepherds in the fields (in Luke 2), we could record them.
You see, God did not send them to Hollywood, but instead, He chose to send His spiritual messengers to a simple town, named Globe, in the desert mountains (at the same latitude as the land where Jesus walked) with a message for the whole world.
"We have come but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
We are fortunate to have even these recordings.
This may help listeners to better understand. Read "What Did You Come Out to See?" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/what-did-you-come-out-to-see-ec155154636a
Since it is hard to take photographs of angels, for the video we added statues of angels from the San Xavier mission to fill in for them. But the audio is authentic. And their real presence to experience is much more glorious, powerful and loving than one can describe!
Read "We Give This Message from our Father" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/we-give-this-message-from-our-father-ac23667c51ac
But, if in the quiet of your mind, you think of God first, and then of them, our Father has said that He will send a spiritual messenger to you.
"Seek and ye shall find."
Hear more of their messages in the playlist, "Birth of the Messiah," on this channel.
This is an original recording from 1970 made by a person unfamiliar with how to use a tape recorder. Now, 50 years later, you might just grab your smart phone. At least, unlike the shepherds in the fields (in Luke 2), we could record them.
You see, God did not send them to Hollywood, but instead, He chose to send His spiritual messengers to a simple town, named Globe, in the desert mountains (at the same latitude as the land where Jesus walked) with a message for the whole world.
"We have come but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
We are fortunate to have even these recordings.
This may help listeners to better understand. Read "What Did You Come Out to See?" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/what-did-you-come-out-to-see-ec155154636a
Since it is hard to take photographs of angels, for the video we added statues of angels from the San Xavier mission to fill in for them. But the audio is authentic. And their real presence to experience is much more glorious, powerful and loving than one can describe!
Read "We Give This Message from our Father" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/we-give-this-message-from-our-father-ac23667c51ac
But, if in the quiet of your mind, you think of God first, and then of them, our Father has said that He will send a spiritual messenger to you.
"Seek and ye shall find."
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