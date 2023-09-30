Create New Account
WARNING - This Video Will Break Your Brain.
Roobs Flyers
Published 19 hours ago

Warning - This Video Will Break Your Brain.


An analysis of the evidence only points to one conclusion, everything else is just speculation.


Look at the evidence....the Towers Turned To Dust Before They Hit The Ground.


Where'd the towers go? Where's the millions of tonnes of rubble?


All you need is open your eyes and you'll see people were told what to see and think.


Massive 911 Rabbit Hole - This video will break your brain.


Courtesy of Battleground https://t.me/jermwarfare


The Official Jerm Warfare Channel. Thank you Jeremy and Dr Judy Woods.


Join Roobs Flyers - roobsflyers.bio.link


Not Far Right, Right So Far.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right Along.


