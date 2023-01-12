Create New Account
Disseminating The Life-Saving Drugs For COVID-19 Treatment And Vaccine Detoxification Is The NFSC’s Mission
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/687901

Summary：Miles Guo, the founder of the New Federal State of China, said in his January 7th GETTR video that since December 8th of last year, the death toll from Communist China has exceeded tens of millions, even surpassing the annual death toll counted in previous years. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is currently on the verge of collapsing. As the internal conflicts within the regime are in the heat of the moment, there are also huge security risks everywhere in the country caused by social turmoils that are out of control.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

