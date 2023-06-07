Create New Account
G. Edward Griffin, on Agenda 21
48 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
 Author, researcher and key pioneer of the truth movement, G. Edward Griffin, on Agenda 21:

"Agenda 21 is kind of a code name for a master plan originated at the United Nations, to change the political and economic system of the world to one of total collectivism. And in order to do that, people must not be allowed to have independence.

They must be dependent on the state for everything... Get them dependent on the state for their food, their shelter, their electrical power, their water, everything. That's the dirty secret behind Agenda 21"

From the documentary, 'Unsustainable: The UN's Agenda For World Domination'. Watch the full documentary here:

https://wide-awake-media.com/unsustainable-the-un-agenda-for-world-domination

For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com

#Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #UnitedNations #GreatReset #NewWorldOrder

Keywords
globalistsunagenda 21davosg edward griffinwef

logo

