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Deep State: Americans Upset by COVID Tyranny & Vote Fraud May be TERRORISTS
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461 views • August 23, 2021
The Deep State and its minions in the Biden regime’s Department of Homeland Security put out a domestic terrorism bulletin claiming that Americans concerned about COVID mandates by government and election fraud in 2020 may be preparing domestic attacks, warns The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Of course, Alex and TNA have been warning that the “terror” bureaucracy was going to be weaponized against everyday Americans—especially conservatives, Christians, and those who resist the Deep State’s agenda. But now it’s happening and neither the fake media or the government are bothering to conceal it. The worst is almost certainly yet to come.
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