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Creating Custom Guitars - With Exotic Woods
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12 views • November 23, 2019
James Goodall started building surfboards, then guitars in 1970 in California. Today James and his son Luke demonstrate their attention to meticulous craftsmanship while building some of the finest guitars in the world. As a bonus, you hear what the guitars sound like with beautiful guitar solos playing along with the video.
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