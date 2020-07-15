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Abiding In the Secret Place! God's Vaccine! Part:3 - David Eells, UBM
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Are you concerned about the Covid-19 coronavirus that is currently sweeping the planet? Are you worried about how you can protect yourself and your family? Jesus Is the Only Cure!
Well, God has the only true vaccine and solutions for all the curses that are coming upon the earth. They are spelled out in His Word. Check out: "How to Immunize From Plagues/Pestilence" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=how-to-immunize-from-plagues-pestilence (God's method and solution!)
Are you abiding in the secret place? The Lord Jesus Himself is the secret place!
Psa. 91:1 "He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty." When we abide in the secret place of the Most High as Psa. 91 speaks about, what does that mean?
To abide in Him is to keep His Word, believing and acting upon it. When you believe in God's Word, God's Word empowers you, because the Gospel "is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth." Rom.1:16 "For I am not ashamed of the gospel: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek." It's to the one that believes.
When we believe His Word we will be able to walk as He walked (1Joh.2:6). The one who believes in Him is the one who, as Jesus said, does "the works that I do" (Joh.14:12) because "faith, if it have not works, is dead in itself" (Jas.2:17). When we have faith, the works that are manifested through us are not our works; they're God's works.
So we want to be found believing in Him "as the scripture hath said" because this is abiding in Christ. When we believe only what the Word of God says and nothing else, no religious spirit, no false religion, no false doctrines, then we base our life on that. You will bear fruit in every area of your life where you are believing those promises from God.
In the Parable of the Sower, Jesus as the sower went forth and sowed the seed, and the seed was the Word of God that went into hearts to bring forth fruit, 30, 60, and 100-fold (Mat.13:18-23). It's the Word that brings forth the "fruit," and the "fruit" is Christ Himself, (Col.1:27) ... "Christ in you, the hope of glory." This is what God is after.
If we abide in Him, we have His provision, His protection, but that's not the case if you are walking in sin and rebellion against Him. Jas.4:17 "To him, therefore, that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin." With knowledge comes responsibility. Heb.10:26,27 "For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more a sacrifice for sins, 27 but a certain fearful expectation of judgment, and a fierceness of fire which shall devour the adversaries."
When we know what God wants us to do and we believe in His Word, God will empower us to walk in that Word. We're trusting in Him to be and to do what He said He would do. It's not us coming into conformity by our own ability, it's Him bringing us into His conformity by His ability. Our faith in Him is what does that.
Are you walking in that faith? It will prove to be the only immunity from plagues and pestilence!
Join brother David Eells in Part 3 of this 6 part series, "God's Vaccines," as he takes you through scripture and shows you how to be protected from the things coming in this world.
Please download or order our free book, "God's Vaccine" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks and share it with all your friends and family!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:3
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
Well, God has the only true vaccine and solutions for all the curses that are coming upon the earth. They are spelled out in His Word. Check out: "How to Immunize From Plagues/Pestilence" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=how-to-immunize-from-plagues-pestilence (God's method and solution!)
Are you abiding in the secret place? The Lord Jesus Himself is the secret place!
Psa. 91:1 "He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty." When we abide in the secret place of the Most High as Psa. 91 speaks about, what does that mean?
To abide in Him is to keep His Word, believing and acting upon it. When you believe in God's Word, God's Word empowers you, because the Gospel "is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth." Rom.1:16 "For I am not ashamed of the gospel: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek." It's to the one that believes.
When we believe His Word we will be able to walk as He walked (1Joh.2:6). The one who believes in Him is the one who, as Jesus said, does "the works that I do" (Joh.14:12) because "faith, if it have not works, is dead in itself" (Jas.2:17). When we have faith, the works that are manifested through us are not our works; they're God's works.
So we want to be found believing in Him "as the scripture hath said" because this is abiding in Christ. When we believe only what the Word of God says and nothing else, no religious spirit, no false religion, no false doctrines, then we base our life on that. You will bear fruit in every area of your life where you are believing those promises from God.
In the Parable of the Sower, Jesus as the sower went forth and sowed the seed, and the seed was the Word of God that went into hearts to bring forth fruit, 30, 60, and 100-fold (Mat.13:18-23). It's the Word that brings forth the "fruit," and the "fruit" is Christ Himself, (Col.1:27) ... "Christ in you, the hope of glory." This is what God is after.
If we abide in Him, we have His provision, His protection, but that's not the case if you are walking in sin and rebellion against Him. Jas.4:17 "To him, therefore, that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin." With knowledge comes responsibility. Heb.10:26,27 "For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more a sacrifice for sins, 27 but a certain fearful expectation of judgment, and a fierceness of fire which shall devour the adversaries."
When we know what God wants us to do and we believe in His Word, God will empower us to walk in that Word. We're trusting in Him to be and to do what He said He would do. It's not us coming into conformity by our own ability, it's Him bringing us into His conformity by His ability. Our faith in Him is what does that.
Are you walking in that faith? It will prove to be the only immunity from plagues and pestilence!
Join brother David Eells in Part 3 of this 6 part series, "God's Vaccines," as he takes you through scripture and shows you how to be protected from the things coming in this world.
Please download or order our free book, "God's Vaccine" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks and share it with all your friends and family!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:3
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
Keywords
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