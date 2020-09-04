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FASCISM COMES TO VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA WITH THE ARREST OF A PREGNANT MOTHER
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22 views • September 04, 2020
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/7jKn0zlmJvY/
Links from Max Igan
Vic Premier Daniel Andrews Hit with Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Claim:
https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/vic-class-action-233952091.html?guccounter=1
Richard Grannon - How to Respond to the Bullying Threats of Criminal Psychopaths:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcMAHDOLfng
We Have a Casedemic, Not an Epidemic:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/we-have-a-casedemic-not-an-epidemic/
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7jKn0zlmJvY/
Links from Max Igan
Vic Premier Daniel Andrews Hit with Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Claim:
https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/vic-class-action-233952091.html?guccounter=1
Richard Grannon - How to Respond to the Bullying Threats of Criminal Psychopaths:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcMAHDOLfng
We Have a Casedemic, Not an Epidemic:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/we-have-a-casedemic-not-an-epidemic/
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us
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