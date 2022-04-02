Amos was among the earliest prophets in the Old Testament and he risked his life to speak the Word of God. It must have been devastating to be rejected by everyone, including the king. He provided insight into how God thinks and what life was like in the northern kingdom of Israel.

Nevertheless, all his warnings went unheeded and so God sent selective judgments that had no impact upon the leaders and the people as they just kept sinning and ignoring the Lord. God warned that He would remove them from the Promised Land and bring them into captivity but the people paradoxically chose to believe the false prophets sent by Satan instead.

Amos was a failure by human standards but great in the eyes of God because he was obedient to declare the prophetic messages given to him by the Lord. The condition in Israel back then was no different than today, and if the Lord harshly judged the northern kingdom, do you think He will somehow exhibit a double standard and let us get away with sin? Thus, the message Amos spoke should be taken seriously since God is not a respecter of persons.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1607.pdf

RLJ-1607 -- JULY 9, 2017

ISRAEL: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE Part 3: The Warnings of Amos

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