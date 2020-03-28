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US Soldiers will be setting up Checkpoints, State Borders Shutdowns & Door to Door Checks!!
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142 views • March 28, 2020
As Trump authorizes activation of up to 1 million reservists to help with pandemic, RI has 38 new cases of COVID-19; National Guard to go door-to-door looking for NY travelers!!
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