CBDC | "It's the End of the Dollar System. The End Is Near for the U.S. Dollar Wiping Out Stocks, Bonds and Mutual Funds." - Robert Kiyosaki

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CBDC | "It's the End of the Dollar System. The End Is Near for the U.S. Dollar. It's Going to Wipe Out Stocks, Bonds, Mutual Funds & ETFs. The Only Reason Our Stocks, Bonds & Mutual Funds Are Up Is Because the Fed Just Kept Printing More Money." - Robert Kiyosaki
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