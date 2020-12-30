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MUST-SEE_ Jovan Pulitzer EXPOSES MASSIVE FRAUD in Georgia Election.
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157 views • December 30, 2020
Jovan Pulitzer EXPOSES MASSIVE FRAUD in Georgia Election
Inventor Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was in front of the Georgia Senate today and he totally destroyed Georgia’s 2020 election results and offered a plan where for free, he will determine the accurate results by examining the paper ballots used in the election.
Inventor Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was in front of the Georgia Senate today and he totally destroyed Georgia’s 2020 election results and offered a plan where for free, he will determine the accurate results by examining the paper ballots used in the election.
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