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Judicial Watch - FAUCI Revelations Shock the World! Documentary Evidence!
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823 views • July 10, 2021
READ MORE https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-r... Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the State Department for information on the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (No. 1:21-cv-01515)), (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:21-cv-01516)).
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/JudicialWatch
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/JudicialWa...
Donate today! ►https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/...
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Check out our website ► http://www.judicialwatch.org
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