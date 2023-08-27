Create New Account
NEW MAUI FIRES HAPPENING NOW - EVACUATION ORDERS HAPPENING NOW - KA'ANAPALI, MAUI
Alex Hammer
This is something potentially important to direct our focus on. More fires?I don’t prefer tik tok videos in any way, but it seems like a lot of the information is coming through that platform. I’ll continue to share these and report.


Credit: Wyrmspleen


Make sure you check out my Maui DEW fires playlist. Almost forty videos!


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfamineclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute citieshidden histoy

