NEW MAUI FIRES HAPPENING NOW - EVACUATION ORDERS HAPPENING NOW - KA'ANAPALI, MAUI

This is something potentially important to direct our focus on. More fires?I don’t prefer tik tok videos in any way, but it seems like a lot of the information is coming through that platform. I’ll continue to share these and report.
Credit: Wyrmspleen
Make sure you check out my Maui DEW fires playlist. Almost forty videos!
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
