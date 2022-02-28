Miles Guo: The CCP has only rescued its family members and illegitimate children in Ukraine without taking any concrete action to withdraw or save any ordinary Chinese people

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2/26/2022 Miles Guo’s Urgent Livestream: The CCP has only rescued its family members and illegitimate children in Ukraine without taking any concrete action to withdraw or save any ordinary Chinese people. The priority of the New Federal State of China is to save the families of the citizens of the follow fighters of the New Federal State of China and the American friends by working with the UN relief organizations under the direction of the Rule of Law Foundation and Rule of Law Society, and we will help rescue as many of the expatriates from all other countries in Ukraine as we can