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I Stopped Trump From Investigating Vaccines {orignal title: Bill Gates Dishes About President Donald Trump Meetings In Exclusive Video In MSNBC
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371 views • July 26, 2021
You will see two different titles to this clip, the original title is last, and yes, Bill Gates does dish about President Trump; BUT during the course of this interview he stated some very poignant words, these I have used as the main title.
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