Red Pill Nation Hangout #365
Red Pill Nation Hangout #365

1. 7:57 Joe Rogan Scammed by guest via Innocence Project

2. 18:17 Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested on international warrants from Britain

3. 37:26 Hollywood Section

    A) Academy Awards Review

    B) Disney cancels Eternals 2, Captain Marvel 3, Ant Man 4, & She Hulk season 2

    C) Disney fires Woke X-Men 97 and Blade Showrunner

4. 1:20:23 TikTok ban might be a Trojan Horse

5. 1:36:35 Nex Benedict cause of death released. It was Suicide Libs of TicTok not involved


