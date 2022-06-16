Full Documentary: What is a Woman (2022) Matt Walsh

Matthew "Matt" Walsh is an American commentator. He hosts The Matt Walsh Show podcast on The Daily Wire. Walsh has written three books, the most recent being Johnny the Walrus in 2022. That same year, he starred in The Daily Wire documentary What is a Woman? - This is that EYE OPENING documentary!





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bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.





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