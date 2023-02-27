Anunnaki | Sumerian Gods & The Garden Of Eden - Anton Parks

Who are the Anunnaki? Why did they come to Earth? And who, were they at war with?- Join Our NEW Website @ https://www.5thkind.tv/ This video is in association with portal to ascension. Check out PTA YouTube channel here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqr7... Visit https://ascensionconference.com for information on the upcoming 3 day portal to ascension conference in San Diego, California. April 21 to the 23, 2023. Special thanks to Neil Gaur @portaltoascension for this collaboration. Anton Parks website - https://www.antonparks.net/ Sumerian Gods & The Garden Of Eden - Anton Parks Anton Parks, is a specialist in ancient translations, and author of many best selling books including the Ğirkú Chronicles, which recounts the adventures of the gods and goddesses at the origin of humanity. EDEN, The Sumerian Version of Genesis. The Last March of the Gods: From Atlantis to Egypt, and, The secret of the dark stars . He has also written several seminal essays and presents his research at conferences, all over the world. Anton's innovative translations of Sumerian, Egyptian and Babylonian texts, challenge all preconceived ideas of humanities ancient history. His translations of the ancient Sumerian tablets reveal a fascinating story of the Anunnaki. A race of beings that landed on earth after a war in space. A war, of the Gods... But who are the Anunnaki? And Why did they come to Earth? And who, were they at war with?

