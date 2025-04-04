Covenants #04

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore great parallelism of the Bible and introduce New Covenant in precious blood of our Savior and Lord Jesus Christ which brings in eternal life. Identify and explain different names, places, events from Sinai covenant as they are re-used in New Testament to communicate to us the deeper New Covenantal concepts. Planning to introduce the realm of spirit which is essentially outside of our time and space but brings a new reality into which we are called to live in.