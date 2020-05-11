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Dr. Dan Erickson full ORIGINAL briefing on Coronavirus data BEFORE Youtube PULLED IT
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97 views • May 11, 2020
This video went viral in a BIG way and then got pulled because it didn't follow the narrative of fear. This video show the death rate is FAR, FAR LESS and that corona is just another flu. Countries are compared, NY vs California vs Midwest etc. Amazing.
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