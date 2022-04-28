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STOCK MARKET CRASHES! - Elon Musk BUYS Twitter As WOKE MOB DESTROYS Netflix! - COLLAPSE IMMINENT
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the MASSIVE collapse of the stock market over the past week with the DOW collapsing 900 points in one day and then another 800 points a few days later.
The DOW only collapsed 660 points in 2008 for reference.
Meanwhile bonds are in a collapse.
Netflix and Disney are crashing due to their wokeism.
Elon Musk bought Twitter but is he trustworthy? Or is he doing the bidding of Blackrock and Vanguard as the technocratic state rolls out?

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
newscollapsecrasheconomytwittermoneymarketsnwonetflixwokeeconomicstechnocracyelon muskfinanceinflationtranshumanismvoluntaryismbondsjosh sigurdsonwam
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