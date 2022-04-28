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STOCK MARKET CRASHES! - Elon Musk BUYS Twitter As WOKE MOB DESTROYS Netflix! - COLLAPSE IMMINENT
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11044 views • April 28, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the MASSIVE collapse of the stock market over the past week with the DOW collapsing 900 points in one day and then another 800 points a few days later.
The DOW only collapsed 660 points in 2008 for reference.
Meanwhile bonds are in a collapse.
Netflix and Disney are crashing due to their wokeism.
Elon Musk bought Twitter but is he trustworthy? Or is he doing the bidding of Blackrock and Vanguard as the technocratic state rolls out?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
JOIN US At Flote Fest 2022 In Gause, Texas & Save Money On Your Tickets HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the MASSIVE collapse of the stock market over the past week with the DOW collapsing 900 points in one day and then another 800 points a few days later.
The DOW only collapsed 660 points in 2008 for reference.
Meanwhile bonds are in a collapse.
Netflix and Disney are crashing due to their wokeism.
Elon Musk bought Twitter but is he trustworthy? Or is he doing the bidding of Blackrock and Vanguard as the technocratic state rolls out?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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