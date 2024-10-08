The Truth behind the Hatian's Voodoo ritual! Springville Ohio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 14 This episode explores the truth about Hatians eating cats and dogs in Springville Ohio. Is it fact or fiction? You decide? We look at the lies of the left and how they try to spin the truth about the damage they are causing to America.
00:00 Introduction
01:08 Eating cats and dogs debate
03:42 Butticrap tells lies
08:44 People affected by immigration
11:22 Harris protects Hatian criminals
13:42 Democrats are from Mars