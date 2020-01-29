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My Homebuilt 200W LASER BAZOOKA!!!
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42 views • January 29, 2020
PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION!!!!! IF YOU are going to play with this.
I finally finished the 200W laser gun!! 'This monster laser was built from scrap metal and a pile of broken "hybrid" DLP projectors, and runs on a stack of lithium polymer batteries.
I finally finished the 200W laser gun!! 'This monster laser was built from scrap metal and a pile of broken "hybrid" DLP projectors, and runs on a stack of lithium polymer batteries.
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