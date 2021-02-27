How Israel Censors the Internet

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(A previous version of this video was removed by YouTube under erroneous claims. We hope this one will survive the usual flagging by Israel partisans that is described in the film.)
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/TAzBsVzYH1o/
IfAmericansKnew