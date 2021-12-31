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Texas State Senate, May 2021 - Human Guinea Pigs Exposed... Again.. [May 17, 2021]
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122 views • December 31, 2021
“Humans Are Now The Guinea Pigs” Statement By the Speaker Of the Texas State Senate Says “Animal Tests Were Stopped Because the Animals Were Dying.”
May 17, 2021
https://christinaaguayonews.com/2021/05/17/humans-are-now-the-guinea-pigs-statement-by-the-speaker-of-the-texas-state-senate-says-animal-tests-were-stopped-because-the-animals-were-dying/
“Humans Are Now The Guinea Pigs” Senate Committee Confirms That Animals Kept Dying
https://vimeo.com/551231246
This video ends the vaccine debate...
No others are required...
The vaccinated have killed themselves and they're hoping to take you with them...
Texas State Senate May 2021 Human Guinea Pigs
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Texas+State+Senate+May+2021+Human+Guinea+Pigs&;t=h_&ia=web
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Update: 2021-12-31 19:12:34
Date: 2021-06-29
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May 17, 2021
https://christinaaguayonews.com/2021/05/17/humans-are-now-the-guinea-pigs-statement-by-the-speaker-of-the-texas-state-senate-says-animal-tests-were-stopped-because-the-animals-were-dying/
“Humans Are Now The Guinea Pigs” Senate Committee Confirms That Animals Kept Dying
https://vimeo.com/551231246
This video ends the vaccine debate...
No others are required...
The vaccinated have killed themselves and they're hoping to take you with them...
Texas State Senate May 2021 Human Guinea Pigs
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Texas+State+Senate+May+2021+Human+Guinea+Pigs&;t=h_&ia=web
Telegram Group » USA » STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS » Telegram Link
https://www.tg-me.com/us/STRANGER+THAN+FICTION+NEWS/com.STFNREPORT/telegram-link
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
STFNREPORT
1,652 Members
https://www.hottg.com/STFNREPORT/index.html
elegram Link: tg-me.com/STFNREPORT
Update: 2021-12-31 19:12:34
Date: 2021-06-29
TG 227440, Telegram, United States America, US
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS Telegram
Banned by screwtube and fakebook, our videos have been viewed over a billion times.
Telegram Link: tg-me.com/STFNREPORT
Telegram Webview
https://www.tg-me.com/us/STRANGER+THAN+FICTION+NEWS/com.STFNREPORT/webview
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
31.399 Subscribers
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/9014
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