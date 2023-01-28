https://gettr.com/post/p26jwzw434f

01/24/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 66: Xiao Shitou and Helen thanked NFSC for giving fellow fighters a platform to express themselves freely and stand here freely to take down the CCP. But the children in mainland China are forced to do things they do not like and are not free to pursue the things they want. They think doing the right thing is more meaningful and awesome than being admitted to a good high school or university.





01/24/2023 对邪恶说不 第66天: 小石头和海伦感谢新中国联邦给战友自由表达的平台，可以自由地站在这里消灭中共，但国内的孩子却被强迫做自己不喜欢的事情，也不能自由追求自己喜欢的东西。他们认为做正确的事情比考上一个好高中或者一个好大学更有意义，更棒！



