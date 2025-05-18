International Museum Day 2025: The Future of Museums in a Changing World

Join us on News Plus Globe as we explore International Museum Day 2025, celebrated globally on May 18. Discover how museums are adapting to rapidly changing communities and why they remain vital centers for culture, education, and sustainability. This year’s theme—"The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities"—highlights the role of museums in promoting innovation, inclusion, and global cooperation.





