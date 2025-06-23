Lord of the Sabbath versus the 'lord' of the SUNday (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 27, 2025.





According to the Bible, in Exodus 20:8-11, the seventh day is the Sabbath of the Lord thy God. That's Saturday. Saturday in Spanish and Portuguese is Sabado; in Hebrew, Saturday is Shabbat. The 7th day Sabbath points to Jesus Christ as the Creator (Colossians 1:16-17); hence, the importance of observing His holy day.





The 7th day Sabbath is the only day that has been blessed, sanctified and hallowed by God (Genesis 2:2-3; Exodus 20:8-11). No other day of the week receives the same honor as the Sabbath does.





Paragraph 2174 in the man-made catechism of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church says, in part: We all gather on the day of the sun! On the day of the SUN!! http://www.scborromeo.org/ccc/para/2174.htm





In the New Advent encyclopedia, which is an online Catholic encyclopedia, we read: Sunday (Day of the Sun), as the name of the first day of the week, is derived from Egyptian astrology.

https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/14335a.htm





Christians must not judaize by resting on the Sabbath, but must work on that day, rather honouring the Lord's Day (which the roman catholic church considers as SUNday); and, if they can, resting then as Christians. But if any shall be found to be judaizers, let them be anathema from Christ. https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm





"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.





“Sunday is founded, not of scripture, but on tradition, and is distinctly a Catholic institution. As there is no scripture for the transfer of the day of rest from the last to the first day of the week, Protestants ought to keep their Sabbath on Saturday and thus leave Catholics in full possession of Sunday.” — Catholic Record, September 17, 1893.





“For example, nowhere in the Bible do we find that Christ or the Apostles ordered that the Sabbath be changed from Saturday to Sunday. We have the commandment of God given to Moses to keep holy the Sabbath day, that is the 7th day of the week, Saturday. Today most Christians keep Sunday because it has been revealed to us by the [Roman Catholic] church OUTSIDE the Bible.” — Catholic Virginian, October 3, 1947, p. 9, article “To Tell You the Truth.”





