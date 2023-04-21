Create New Account
Bye Bye Cash!! Organizations and EVERY GOVERNMENT in the world has agreed to this agenda
Published 19 hours ago

The director of Better Than Cash Alliance reminds us that not only have 80+ international organizations committed to moving to digital payments to achieve the #SDGs (including Mastercard, Coca Cola, Target, Unilever, Clinton Global initiative, Bill & Melinda Gates Fdn., etc), but also that EVERY SINGLE GOVERNMENT IN THE WORLD has agreed on this agenda. 😳
 
Just imagine… a single agenda that every government and corporation has already agreed on — THAT FUNDAMENTALLY REQUIRES A NEW REVOLUTIONARY GLOBAL DIGITAL PAYMENT SYSTEM — and we’ve still got corrupt politicians and fake news anchors in the U.S. leading the public to believe #crypto has no place in the future… What a joke. 📺👹


All credit her goes to NotFinancialAdvice.Crypto https://www.youtube.com/@notfinancialadvice.crypto/featured 

