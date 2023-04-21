Bye Bye Cash!! Organizations and EVERY GOVERNMENT in the world has agreed to this agenda

The director of Better Than Cash Alliance reminds us that not only have 80+ international organizations committed to moving to digital payments to achieve the #SDGs (including Mastercard, Coca Cola, Target, Unilever, Clinton Global initiative, Bill & Melinda Gates Fdn., etc), but also that EVERY SINGLE GOVERNMENT IN THE WORLD has agreed on this agenda. 😳
Just imagine… a single agenda that every government and corporation has already agreed on — THAT FUNDAMENTALLY REQUIRES A NEW REVOLUTIONARY GLOBAL DIGITAL PAYMENT SYSTEM — and we’ve still got corrupt politicians and fake news anchors in the U.S. leading the public to believe #crypto has no place in the future… What a joke. 📺👹
All credit her goes to NotFinancialAdvice.Crypto https://www.youtube.com/@notfinancialadvice.crypto/featured
