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11/25/2021 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Changpeng Zhao of Binance has been fully colluding with the Chinese Communist Party to rob your money and take you out; if you cannot get your money out of Communist China, that money doesn’t belong to you, and it will drag you into disaster instead