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#87-They Knowingly Abetted Treason and a Coup
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220 views • January 15, 2021
Was the US Capitol breach set up as a False Flag and smokescreen to draw attention away for the treason and coup occurring as 71% of Senators and Representatives voted not to object to false electors? How are Mitch McConnell and other legislators tied to China?
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