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【Ukraine Rescue】04/05/2022 Citing Putin’s crimes against Ukraine as an example, a young American volunteer says: “Cowards have died countless times before physical death, while heroes only need to taste death once.” He also says, “I hope to see the day the CCP collapses as soon as possible. We must unite to spend our lives achieving this goal and bring the world back to normal.”