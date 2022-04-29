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What Happens When T Cells Get Poked #shorts
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104 views • April 29, 2022
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https://www.youtube.com/embed/I4rkiGkoAds
Did you know that we have cells that can actually explode when poked?
Richard and Barbara Schiffrin President's Distinguished Professor, E. John Wherry, PhD, from the Pharmacology department at University of Pennsylvania, explains what leads to T-Cell exhaustion in this clip.
According to John, when T-Cells get poked, it initiates a self-destruct process whcih will then cause the cell to die in a LESS inflammatory way. And when this happens, the cell will most likely be engulfed by other other cells such as the macrophages or phagocytes, whose primary function is to clean up any non-functional cells then recycle these for the benefit of the living cells. ♻️
Pretty neat, right?
What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/I4rkiGkoAds
Did you know that we have cells that can actually explode when poked?
Richard and Barbara Schiffrin President's Distinguished Professor, E. John Wherry, PhD, from the Pharmacology department at University of Pennsylvania, explains what leads to T-Cell exhaustion in this clip.
According to John, when T-Cells get poked, it initiates a self-destruct process whcih will then cause the cell to die in a LESS inflammatory way. And when this happens, the cell will most likely be engulfed by other other cells such as the macrophages or phagocytes, whose primary function is to clean up any non-functional cells then recycle these for the benefit of the living cells. ♻️
Pretty neat, right?
What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
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