Free Kidney Biofield Clearing with 528 Hz tuning fork short - Fine-tuning on the Left Kidney Back

In this short session I column out over the Left Kidney with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork. Listening can help a person overcome grief and feelings related to lack of support from the mother. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.





Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.