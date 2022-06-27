From Grieving the Loss of Another American Hero to Celebrating the Many Lives Yet to be Born... and Prophecy FULFILLED!!!

Recorded May through June, 2022. Part 16 of the Wake Up America series - a message and update for my Truth-seeking friends and only those that are lovers of the TRUTH. From grieving the passing of Dr. Paul Oebel of Truth Unveiled TV to rejoicing in the passing of prophecy in the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and everything inbetween.





For more of the story surrounding the untimely passing of Pastor Paul Oebel, please see my full report of the unfolding story here:





https://towarwithlove.wordpress.com/2022/05/06/remembering-dr-paul-r-oebel-of-truth-unveiled-tv-and-exposing-the-concerns-surrounding-his-death-including-concerns-about-clay-clarks-reawaken-america-tour-and-the-satanic-infiltration-of-the-chu/





"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are."





“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin Franklin





ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that multiple platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.





Because the mainstream media won't tell you.





WE are now the news.