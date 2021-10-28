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EZRA - Grass Roots Health Care forming in Canada! The Old One Is Crashing!
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101 views • October 28, 2021
People in health care that really care for fellow canadians are starting up clinics to address the health concerns of everyone. The current system as we know is failing us and something better is needed. It's actually happening and I for one will support it. Spread the word everyone. Wonderful time to be alive.
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